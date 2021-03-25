KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council unanimously approved a balanced budget during its Wednesday night meeting.
The fiscal year 2022 budget, City Administrator Jeff Broadwater said, is “roughly $1.5 million,” including $20,000 in coal severance tax money. It falls about $90,000 short of last year’s budget, Broadwater said.
The budget approved Wednesday has to be submitted to the state for final approval, and Broadwater also noted that budget amendments and revisions are an expected part of the process.
The city’s pay scale is in need of revision, Broadwater said, and he suggested not filling vacancies soon to be created by upcoming retirements of some employees.
“We’re trying to build the addition by subtraction: Try to get by with less people, pay people more and retain quality people,” he said.
Broadwater also noted that he also plans to present a specific water and sewer budget to the council by the end of April.
The council also voted to accept a proposal presented by fireworks company owner Tim Evans during the group’s March 10 meeting.
Evans had asked the council to place a container on city property for the purpose of storing fireworks, and proposed either leasing the space for $100 a month or contributing $1,200 toward the city’s Fourth of July fireworks display.
At the time, Councilman Jim Hannas said he had reservations about use of the proposed site, located at the city dump, due to its proximity to the city’s gun range. The council opted to hold action pending a site visit.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Hannas said he and Councilmen Mike Ryan and Ron Metcalf had visited the site.
“When we got out there, it actually looked pretty good,” Hannas said, adding that he had confirmed with Keyser Police Chief Paul Sabin that the location of the storage site wouldn’t present any risks, provided they have insurance and go through the proper channels.
“It’s also going to benefit our residents and visitors, because (Evans) says it will add to our July 4 fireworks display, which would be excellent,” Hannas said.
The council meets next on April 14.
