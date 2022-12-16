KEYSER, W.Va. — Construction of Keyser’s new sludge storage facility will move forward after the mayor and council approved a third and final reading of an ordinance Wednesday evening.
No citizens spoke at a public hearing held before the vote.
Since the project was first conceived two years earlier, costs for it have risen, city Administrator Jeff Broadwater said during the meeting.
While the city estimated around $1.4 million initially, the low bid received for the project was roughly $1.9 million, he said.
The project’s estimated cost is $2.4 million, although the city anticipates $1 million loan forgiveness from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund upon completion of the project.
The city approved a $1.5 million bond, though Broadwater said he expected $1.3 million would be spent.
“We’re happy that this project, at this point, is completely funded,” Broadwater said.
“We do have contingencies built in, so we feel relatively comfortable that this project will come in under budget, there will be 100% either loan forgiveness or grant funding. So, we’re very pleased with that.”
The council also voted to award the construction contract to the lowest bidder, Morgantown-based Laurita Inc., for $1.9 million. Two bids were received.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.