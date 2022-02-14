KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council approved the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle for emergency use during its Wednesday meeting.
The vehicle is intended to serve as a workaround for first responders who need to access patients should railroad tracks on the city's North End be blocked in the event of an emergency. Residents have complained that CSX Transportation trains frequently stop on the tracks, blocking access to the neighborhood at times for more than two hours.
City administrator Jeff Broadwater said the city is also pursuing other potential short-term options for improving emergency access in the event of track blockages, including filing a request with the state to purchase property on the North End for storage of fire equipment.
The UTV will be purchased from West Virginia Outdoor Power for $26,230, and be stored at the city fire station on Piedmont Street.
