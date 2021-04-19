gavel
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Keyser attorney has admitted to a fraud charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.

Timothy Mark Sirk, 62, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of wire fraud.

Sirk, a court-appointed attorney in Mineral County, admitted to submitting at least 33 fraudulent pay vouchers for his alleged public defender legal services. He also admitted to forging the signature of a circuit court judge when submitting the vouchers.

Sirk obtained at least $26,152.68 fraudulently, prosecutors said. The crime occurred from December 2016 to June 2018 in Mineral County.

Sirk faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.  

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The West Virginia State Police investigated.

 U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.

