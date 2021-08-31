MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Keyser attorney was sentenced Monday to three years of probation for a fraud charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Timothy Mark Sirk, 63, pleaded guilty in April to one count of wire fraud. Sirk, a court-appointed attorney in Mineral County, admitted to submitting at least 33 fraudulent pay vouchers for his alleged public defender legal services. He also admitted to forging the signature of a circuit court judge when submitting these vouchers. The crimes occurred from December 2016 to June 2018 in Mineral County.
Sirk was also ordered to pay $34,773 in restitution.
The West Virginia State Police investigated.
