KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council focused on business as usual in unusual times during a meeting held last week over the video conferencing platform Zoom.
The Wednesday meeting was the council’s first since the COVID-19 pandemic led to large gatherings being canceled across the state. The council’s March 25 meeting was canceled as a precautionary measure, and it did not meet earlier in April.
During the meeting, City Administrator Amanda Brafford said municipal elections will be rescheduled to July 28 to accompany the rescheduled state and county elections, which were recently moved to June 9. Everything else about the election thus far, Brafford said, will proceed as planned, adding she anticipated ballots would arrive soon.
Three seats are up in the next election, including Councilman Mike Ryan’s and recently-appointed Councilman Billy Meek’s. Mayor Damon Tillman appointed Meek to Councilman Eric Murphy’s seat when Murphy resigned and dropped out of the race earlier this year.
The council also voted unanimously to purchase a new fire truck for $375,000, financed at a 10-year fixed rate of 3.65%.
The Keyser City Council will meet again May 13 at 6 p.m., likely by Zoom again.
