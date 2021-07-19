KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser may soon move to join other municipalities across the state in enacting a piece of recent legislation that allows for more control over the fate of so-called “zombie properties.”
During a City Council meeting Wednesday evening, Mayor Damon Tillman read a letter presented by code enforcement staff requesting state Senate Bill 42 be enacted.
The bill passed in March and took effect in June, 90 days from its passage. It gives counties, cities and towns more leeway in dealing with abandoned properties that have fallen into disrepair.
“This will give us the right to force foreclosure on abandoned properties in city limits,” Tillman read from the letter. “There are several homes which are owned by those inside and outside of our city limits that are doing nothing to repair or remove” the blighted properties.
The letter mentioned abandoned properties within the city that have become a haven for bugs and animals, to the detriment of those who live nearby.
“If the city can force foreclosure and take over the properties, we can auction them off with a contract stipulating that they have six months to a year to either remove the building or make it habitable,” Tillman read. “There are several citizens who have expressed wanting to purchase the abandoned properties but the owners won’t sell or want an outrageous amount.”
The enactment of the bill will be discussed further during the next council meeting, city Administrator Jeff Broadwater said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.