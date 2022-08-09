KEYSER, W.Va. — Four Mineral Countians were recently recognized during the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame induction ceremony held at the Stonewall Resort in Roanoke, West Virginia.
Among the honorees at the Aug. 1 event were Keyser residents Bill and Saundra Pancake, who were credited with creating the Aviation Hall of Fame in West Virginia, which is located at the North Central Regional Airport in Bridgeport.
“The highlight of the evening was to have four Mineral County residents be recognized for their contribution to aviation in West Virginia,” Saundra Pancake said.
In addition to the Pancakes, the honorees included the late Capt. Dallas Adams Jr. of Keyser and the late Lt. Col. Clement Harold Armstrong, a Fort Ashby native.
Adams was inducted into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame’s Wall of Valor. His award for 2022 was presented to his mother, Arlene Adams of Keyser.
Born Aug. 14, 1960, in Keyser, Adams had his first solo flight on his 16th birthday. His instructor was Bill Pancake, who called him “a joy to instruct,” according to Saundra Pancake.
Adams attended Keyser High School, Potomac State College and West Virginia University. He officially received his Certificate of Training in the C-130P and C-130E in 1984.
During his time serving in the U.S. Air Force, Adams received a number of awards. At the time of his death he was serving with the 167th Airlift Group in Martinsburg.
“On Oct. 7, 1992, Adams and his C-130 crew were practicing low altitude maneuvers near Berkeley Springs when they hit a power line,” said Saundra Pancake, quoting the program booklet.
“With the aircraft fully engulfed in flames, it crashed killing all on board,” according to Pancake.
Adams was laid to rest across from his parents’ home in a small cemetery near Keyser.
Armstrong was honored as the 2021 inductee into the Hall of Fame. The award was accepted by his son, Robert “Bob” Armstrong.
Born June 6, 1917, in Fort Ashby, Harold Armstrong purchased his first airplane, a 1929 Swallow TP, in 1940.
In 1941 he was inducted into the U.S. Army and retired from active duty in 1973. Armstrong’s military experience includes more than 15,000 hours of flying time, with numerous awards and decorations.
Following his retirement, Armstrong, his wife Martha and son Robert moved to Rawlings.
Harold Armstrong died on Dec. 21, 2004. His wife died in November 2021. Both were laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
“The West Virginia Airport Managers Association is grateful for the vision and determined efforts of Bill and Saundra Pancake, whose dream of creating a West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame was realized in 2012,” said Rick Rock, president of the West Virginia Airport Managers Association and airport manager for the North Central Regional Airport.
After two years of research, their idea finally came into being. “If it hadn’t been for Bill and I, West Virginia would not have an aviation hall of fame,” Saundra Pancake said.
“Bill has brought a lot of national attention to Mineral County. I don’t mean to be bragging, but I’m so proud of him,” she said.
Bill Pancake, who received numerous awards from the Federal Aviation Administration and other aviation institutions, was one of the first four inductees into the West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame in 2014.
The West Virginia Aviation Hall of Fame honors pioneers and leaders in the aviation industry who have made significant contributions to the development, advancement or promotion of aviation and who have close ties to West Virginia.
The West Virginia Wall of Valor honors living individuals and those who gave their lives in aviation actions where they exhibited or were specifically cited for valor as a result of their actions.
The annual awards ceremony was not held in 2021 because of COVID, which is why 2021 and 2022 were combined, Saundra Pancake said.
Bill Pancake’s awards include induction into the Experimental Aircraft Association’s Vintage Hall of Fame in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, 2008.
He also received, from the FAA, the Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award and the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award in 2006. He was named the FAA General Aviation 2018 National Aviation Maintenance Technician of the Year.
