KEYSER, W.Va. — Denny’s restaurant in Keyser was temporary closed Monday after a food worker tested positive for COVID-19.
AJ Root, Mineral County health administrator, said in a news release that the employee’s last shift was July 7 from 3 to 8 p.m. Risk to the public is believed to be low because the restaurant was following state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance regarding mask use, he said.
“If you ate at this restaurant during the date and time listed above, you may have come in contact with a positive case,” Root said in the release that he described as both preventative and informative. “No cases resulting from exposure while visiting the restaurant have been reported.”
Root said restaurant employees who had possible contact with the affected individual will be quarantined for 14 days. The restaurant will be cleaned and reopened after it is inspected by health officials.
Anyone who develops symptoms, has concerns or needs tested can call the health department at 304-788-1321 or their local health provider.
More than 1,000 tested at Allegany clinics
More than 1,000 people were tested for COVID-19 at two drive-thru testing clinics held at the Allegany County Fairgrounds, health officials said Monday.
In a news release, the county health department said 515 people were tested Sunday and 544 Thursday, a total of 1,059.
The officials said those who test positive will be contacted. Those testing negative will not be contacted but can call the health department to confirm the result.
Health officials also reported four new cases of the disease Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 218.
The new cases involve two men and one woman — all in their 20s — and one man in his 80s, according to the release. None of those people have required hospitalization.
