KEYSER, W.Va. — An employee of Denny's restaurant in Keyser has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mineral County Health Department reported Thursday.
Anyone who visited the restaurant on Nov. 19, 22 or 29, or Dec. 2 may have been exposed, per a news release. Contact tracing is underway, and the store was closed for environmental cleaning. It has reopened following an inspection.
As of Thursday morning, the county's infection rate was 145.69 per 100,000 and percent positivity 11.24%, per the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The county has seen more than 1,250 cases and 23 deaths linked to the coronavirus.
