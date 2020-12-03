mineral county web

KEYSER, W.Va. — An employee of  Denny's restaurant in Keyser has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mineral County Health Department reported Thursday.

Anyone who visited the restaurant on Nov. 19, 22 or 29, or Dec. 2 may have been exposed, per a news release. Contact tracing is underway, and the store was closed for environmental cleaning. It has reopened following an inspection.

As of Thursday morning, the county's infection rate was 145.69 per 100,000 and percent positivity 11.24%, per the Department of Health and Human Resources.

The county has seen more than 1,250 cases and 23 deaths linked to the coronavirus.

Lindsay Renner-Wood is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News, covering West Virginia and more. Follow her on Twitter @LindsayRenWood, email lrenner-wood@times-news.com or call 304-639-4403.

React to this story:

0
0
2
1
0

Tags

Trending Video