KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council on Wednesday night unanimously approved the merger of the city’s emergency dispatch services with the county’s resources.
City administrator Jeff Broadwater presented the memorandum of understanding with Mineral County Emergency Services during the board’s business meeting. During the Mineral County Commission meeting Tuesday, President Richard “Doc” Lechliter signed off on it from the county’s end.
The subject of the merger, Broadwater said, is something that’s been in discussion sporadically for a decade. It will take effect July 1.
“It’s kind of come to a point where I think it’s in the best interest of the city to do it,” Broadwater said.
In developing the MOU, Broadwater said he met individually with the city’s three dispatchers and all three were offered the chance to interview with the county 911 center. One individual did so and will be hired, Broadwater said, and the other two employees have opted to take a severance package and will remain employed through July 1.
Through the agreement, Broadwater said, “basically we’re going to relinquish all control of the 911 communications.”
“The sheriff’s department and all emergency dispatch will be handled in the 911 centers as opposed to calling the city office ... where citizens do now,” Broadwater said. “They’ll call 911 like the rest of the county.”
The merger will cost the city a one-time fee of $70,000, he said.
“What’s necessitating this, if you look back through our financials, the last three years we’ve (been) averaging about a $50,000 loss in the general fund for three years,” Broadwater said. “It’s a pretty staggering number. (City finance manager Bonnie Hannas) and I went through this last week, we’ve lost 53 employees in the last three years. ... It’s like we’ve become a training ground.”
They expect to save $150,000 through merging with county emergency services, Broadwater said.
He said the agreement represents “a step in the right direction” for the city.
“It’s to the point where something needs done, and this is the logical next step,” Broadwater said. “It’s never an easy decision when we talk about the loss of jobs, but to be, to be quite frank about it, we’ve lost a lot more than that in jobs.”
Mayor Damon Tillman noted that Keyser residents have already been paying for the 911 center, even though they did not use it.
“It makes sense for us to do this,” Tillman said. “It’s better for the community, better for the officers.”
Tillman agreed that this was the right time for the merger to take place.
“It’s time now. The citizens have paid this fee for all these years, and we haven’t really used (the county system), the citizens of Keyser, but now we’re going to, and it’s going to be a good thing,” Tillman said.
County emergency services director Luke McKenzie noted that the county 911 service has already been responsible for dispatching fire and EMS services within the city. The move, he noted, would only affect police services and would also be financially beneficial for the employee who chose to interview with the county.
“We’re happy to do it. I think bringing everyone together on one group is going to be better for the entire county as well,” McKenzie said.
County sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz voiced his support as well.
“It’s the right choice at the right time,” Ellifritz said.
The council meets next on April 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.