Keyser fugitive nabbed after high-speed chase, crash

KEYSER, W.Va. — A Mineral County man wanted by police was arrested late Tuesday following a high-speed vehicle chase that began in Keyser and ended in a crash on U.S. Route 220 in the Rawlings area.
Maryland State Police took Winston Kent Redman into custody at the scene after he crashed a Mitsubishi Eclipse near the American Woodmark factory.
A female occupant of the vehicle was injured and was believed to have been taken to a hospital for treatment, although it could not be immediately confirmed.
A Keyser Police spokeswoman said the pursuit began after an officer on patrol observed Redman turning the vehicle onto South Mineral Street.
Redman reportedly failed to stop for the pursuing Keyser police vehicle, which had reportedly activated emergency lights in an effort to make a traffic stop.
Redman drove across Memorial Bridge and into Allegany County with Keyser units in pursuit, the police spokesman said. Maryland authorities soon joined the chase, with speeds topping 90 mph.
The pursuit ended when Redman lost control of the vehicle, veered off the roadway and traveled over an embankment before coming to rest in a ditch, police said.
Redman declined medical transport at the scene and was taken into custody on a fugitive from justice warrant.
He remained jailed Wednesday in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending extradition proceedings to return him to Mineral County.
Keyser Police said Redman was wanted on a warrant issued for assault causing bodily injury stemming from an alleged incident that occurred Feb. 25 at a Virginia Street residence.
Police said that incident was domestic-related and Redman allegedly assaulted a 35-year-old Keyser man. The victim reportedly suffered lacerations and was taken by ambulance to Potomac Valley Hospital for treatment.
