KEYSER, W.Va — An employee at a Keyser group home has tested positive for COVID-19, the Mineral County Health Department reported Tuesday morning.
Per a press release, the person is employed at the ResCare Cornell group home. The case is considered an outbreak, health officials said, given the ease with which the virus can spread in such facilities.
County health officials said they are coordinating with Potomac Valley Hospital to test all staff and residents.
No further information about the patient was made available. Information on how many staff and residents are at the home was not immediately available.
There have been 112 cases of COVID-19 in Mineral County. The virus has contributed to four deaths. In West Virginia, there have been more than 7,050 cases and 124 deaths, state health officials reported Tuesday morning.
