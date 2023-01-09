KEYSER, W.Va. — When the first Historical Research Methods class at Keyser High School gets underway, it will offer just as much for the students as it will for the community.
Principal Matt Ravenscroft, who formerly taught the course in Allegany County at Mountain Ridge High School, said that when he became an administrator in the Mineral County school system he knew he wanted to bring it with him.
He won’t teach it at the Keyser school, but hopes to have a teacher selected soon so the course can be offered during the 2023-2024 school year. The county board of education approved it as part of its consent agenda last week.
Students at all three Allegany County high schools are offered the chance to participate in a similar course, Ravenscroft said, and the program he established at Mountain Ridge was a bit different in that students worked on documentaries rather than a written final product. Whether that continues at KHS is up to the students and teacher, he said.
The class will be open to juniors and seniors. One of its chief benefits, Ravenscroft said, is that it’s “completely student-led,” resulting in a final product that they’re more invested in.
“I learned early on you can’t dictate what you’re going to do, or who’s going to do what,” Ravenscroft said. “Kids in the class, over the decade I taught it, found their own path. If they want to sit at a computer and edit video or if they want to talk to people, or write, there’s opportunities for that.”
Among its other benefits, Ravenscroft said, is the potential for creating “good community-school relations.” Students will forge ties with local historical societies, libraries and individuals as they research their chosen project.
“The connections in the community are crucial,” Ravenscroft said. “That’ll be good for us as a school and a school district, to be out in the community and talking to people. The other goal was to just save this history, the oral history that we have of our county and our people for posterity.”
The topics covered also tend to intersect with national history, showing students that “everything that happened in the macro sense in history has happened here in the micro,” he said.
“There’s a lot there to investigate,” Ravenscroft said, “and it really takes what we learned in this like 30,000 feet of history that we teach in schools, and it brings it down to ground level.”
He’s also excited to see the course come to fruition in Mineral County for reasons that skew a bit more personal.
Ravenscroft said that while he’s a Mineral County native, he’s much more knowledgeable about Allegany County history after a decade of teaching there, and looks forward to seeing what topics the students select. With a rich range of options like the county’s role in the Civil War and its mining history in the mountainous areas, there’s a lot to choose from.
“I’ve said this before, but it kept me in the profession,” Ravenscroft said of his own time teaching the course. “I was ready to go after about five or six years in, and then this class came along and really rejuvenated me towards education. I’m hoping it has the same impact here, for the students and the teachers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.