KEYSER, W.Va. — Rather than appointing someone to the seat left vacant following the resignation of Councilman William Zacot, the Keyser City Council announced a different approach to filling the spot during a Wednesday night business meeting.
Following a brief executive session, Mayor Damon Tillman said the council wanted to invite city residents who are potentially interested in joining the body to write letters to them detailing their reasons why.
Letters from those interested must be received by the next council meeting on Oct. 14.
During the meeting, Tillman also touched on the dire state of the city's finances, and said that he'd been considering resigning from his position as mayor, saying he felt at points that he was a "hindrance" to the city.
“I’ll be 100% honest. There’s a lot of people who didn’t want me to become the mayor,” Tillman said, going on to question whether his holding the role has caused people not to work with the city and that he “was willing to come here tonight and step down.”
“I feel like I’m holding the city back," Tillman said. "I took this position because I love this town and thought I could make a difference. I thought I could help. But I haven’t. And in a way, I feel like I’m a hindrance. My kids, my children see people saying that I’m a thief, that I’m crooked, I’m shady. You can say what you want about me but I can tell you even when Mr. Zacot was sitting here there’s not one person on this council that’s stolen from the city of Keyser or done anything shady or crooked.”
Some encouraged Tillman to abandon that idea.
"I hope you don't," resident Cathy Bridges said. " ... I think it would be a very, very big mistake if you stepped down. Apparently, you're doing your job or you wouldn't have so many people mad at you."
Former mayor and city administrator Randy Amtower, Tillman recalled, “told me I was going to fall on my face, I was going to fall flat. He was right. He knew what was coming down the line. He could see it. He left this city in a bad shape. And I’m not going to say it was all his fault, but it was in bad shape and it still is. And for the life of me I don’t know how this city is going to come out.”
In six years’ time, Tillman said officials learned in a conversation with the city’s accountant a few weeks back, Keyser will be bankrupt. Endeavors like the wastewater treatment plant, which Tillman characterized as a wasteful “Taj Mahal” that costs $9,000 a month to operate, are the reason.
The city can’t afford to pay police officers “what they’re worth,” Tillman said, and so the Keyser Police Department effectively serves as a training ground for officers before they move on to better-paid agencies.
“That’s nothing bad against our officers. We’ve had really good officers, and I can’t fault them for bettering themselves,” Tillman said. “You can’t fault somebody for that, but that’s the position Keyser is in.”
Tillman floated the idea of town hall meetings with citizens to ask them to share their ideas for bettering Keyser.
“I don’t have the answers. I don’t think we have the answers,” Tillman, who ultimately did not resign, said.
The council also approved Mike Cannon as the city's new fire chief during the meeting.
