Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 49F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.