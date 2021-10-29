FROSTBURG, Md. — After a brief hiatus due to COVID, the Keyser-Mountain Ridge series is renewed tonight, with Mother Nature bound to play at least a minor role in the contest.
As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the AccuWeather forecast for Frostburg is calling for the temperature to be 50 degrees at kickoff, 7 p.m., after steady showers throughout the day. The forecast calls for rain to begin at 3 a.m. and not let up much, if at all, until a few hours after the game ends.
But nonetheless, both teams are prepared and have to play in the same elements.
“I don’t know how much impact the rain might have,” said Keyser head coach Derek Stephen. “Both sides of the ball, the rain will make it a little slicker. If we get some wind, that might have a bigger impact on the game, especially the special teams aspect. But both teams have to play in it. Both teams have to battle the elements, so it’s just a matter of going out there and playing. Whoever can do that better will have a better chance to come out victorious.”
While Keyser has another week of regular-season to play, Mountain Ridge will host a playoff game the following week.
“Our kids know if the chips would fall in our favor, we could be home throughout the playoffs,” said Miners head coach Ryan Patterson. “But we’re going to go out and try to win on Friday. We’re looking at 2 inches of rain on Friday. Obviously we like to throw the ball, but we’ll see if our Air Raid offense will travel well in the weather. Dating back to the spring, we had a lot of wind. We knew the elements were going to test this offense.”
Although Patterson’s Miners try to hit on all three levels of the passing game, their approach in the short game might help to minimize the effects of the weather.
“I hope that has something to do with it,” Patterson said. “We can’t get predictable with any component of this offense, so we’re going to have to try down the field as well. Having Bryce (Snyder) with such a strong arm, I’m not so worried about him throwing. It’s can we catch it? Can we handle these things?”
Snyder leads the Mountain Ridge offense, connecting on just a shade over 60% of his passes on the season, going 92 for 152 (61%) for 1,505 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. Snyder hasn’t thrown a pick over the last two games.
On the other side is a Keyser defense that picked off Moorefield three times in the fourth quarter last week, helping Stephen and the Tornado to a 16-14 win that stopped a three-game losing skid.
“One is get a pass rush,” Stephen said of what is needed to slow down the Mountain Ridge offense. “But their quarterback is not a prototypical pocket passer. He’s got some wheels. We have to get him off his spot, but we have to make plays on the back end. Break up passes, intercept passes. We just have to come out and execute on the things we’ve worked on all week.”
The quarterback spot for Keyser is still up in the air, as Seth Healy, who has missed the past two games due to injury, was noted by Stephen as a decision that will be made probably on Friday.
“Right now he’s day-to-day,” Stephen said. “He practiced a little bit this week, but we don’t know for sure.”
The injury has had a ripple effect on the rest of the offense, with Logan Rotruck filling in and tailback Sammy Bradfield having to run some Wildcat offense.
“It limits our QB reps, who we can put in there,” Stephen said. “We have Logan Rotruck, who has done a great job when we put him in there, both the past two weeks and earlier in the season. But we limit some of the things he can do only because we don’t have that backup, that next guy in. Then we have to rely on Sammy Bradfield in a Wildcat type of offense, and he’s done a great job with that. It just limits us on the offensive side. On the defensive side, Seth was a returning starter, so it puts us a little behind. But we’ve plugged guys in and they’ve done a great job.”
Defensively, the Miners will have their hands full trying to slow down a backfield that had two 100-yard rushers last week and another that topped 90 yards. Bradfield eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the season last week when he carried the rock 21 times for 113 yards. Hunter VanPelt added 14 rushes for 104 yards and Benny Oates had 12 totes for 96 yards.
“They do such a good job of stretching the field with their width,” Patterson said of the Keyser offense. “They run a ton of jet sweep. As soon as you forget about the QB, they hit you. Eye discipline is going to be such a big deal for our linebackers and safeties. They go so fast, which you don’t see on film. I haven’t seen Keyser in person, but everyone I talk to says they’re going to be up on the ball and running.
“That’s going to be the key, playing a game based around eye discipline. Running our angles, gap integrity, it’s all going to come into play. Sammy runs so hard, and breaks so many tackles. Even on their film against Alco, he just kept on breaking tackles, so we’re just going to have to get as many heads to the football as possible.”
Despite the hype that always surrounds the Mineral Bowl, Stephen knows his team can’t overlook the Miners.
“I think if we go out and play like we’re capable of — I know it’s cliche and every coach says it — I still don’t think we’ve played to our full potential yet,” he said. “Mountain Ridge, they run a good offense, hitting throws and making big plays. But if we can go out there and eliminate mistakes and not play behind the sticks and execute, I think we can have a good night.”
“Again, when you think of Keyser, you look back and see how physical of a team we’ve always had,” Patterson said. “I think last time we played them was one of Keyser’s most physical teams and they thumped us. Seeing them on film now, they do have some of that same physicality. They look like they have their full backfield back now. If they would lose the next two weeks, against us and Frankfort, they’d be on the outside looking in to the playoffs. They’ll play with their backs against the wall. We know we have our hands full.”
No. 5 Keyser (4-3) at No. 2 Mountain Ridge (7-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Keyser leads, 9-2
LAST MEETING: Nov. 1, 2019 — Keyser won, 61-14
LAST WEEK: Keyser def. Moorefield, 16-14; Mountain Ridge def. Williamsport, 31-10
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser is on the edge of teams that could host an opening-round playoff game, being ranked No. 12 in the WVSSAC Class AA Playoff Ratings. The Golden Tornado jumped back into the Area Top Five after topping then-No. 4 Moorefield last week. Mountain Ridge remained No. 2 in this week’s Area Top Five for the second week in a row. The Miners currently sit at No. 3 in the MPSSAA Class 1A West point standings behind No. 2 Allegany and No. 1 Fort Hill, who play each other in Homecoming on Saturday.
FOR THE RECORD: Keyser stopped a three-game losing skid last week with a win over Moorefield following losses to then-Area Top Five Northern, WVSSAC Class AA No. 5 Point Pleasant and Area Top Five No. 3 Allegany. Mountain Ridge is on a two-game winning streak after its lone loss to Fort Hill ended a five-game streak to start the season. ... The Miners’ only two wins against the Tornado came in 2010 and 2011. Since then, Keyser has won eight straight. In the series, Keyser has outscored Mountain Ridge, 428-173. ... The winner of tonight’s contest will give their respective head coach their first win against the opposing school. Miners head coach Ryan Patterson is 0-4 against the Tornado. Keyser head coach Derek Stephen is in his second season. The pandemic prevented the two schools from meeting last year, so tonight’s matchup will be Stephen’s first against the Miners.
Southern (1-7) at Northern (3-5)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Southern leads, 37-27-2
LAST MEETING: Nov. 6, 2020 — Northern won, 41-0
LAST WEEK: Northern lost to Allegany, 34-14; Southern lost to Smithsburg, 42-14
IN THE RANKINGS: Northern is sitting at No. 4 in the 1A West playoff standings, just ahead of Smithsburg, who is also 3-5. Southern is No. 6.
FOR THE RECORD: Southern and Northern have split the last four meetings between the schools. The Huskies have outscored the Rams, 77-0, in the previous two. Southern leads historically thanks to a dominating stretch in the ‘70s and ‘80s during the Tom Woods era. ... Last week, Northern surprised by throwing the ball 17 times, as Jamison Warnick accounted for 148 yards and two TDs with one interception. On the ground, the senior added 99 yards on 18 carries. Linebacker Chance Ritchie led the defense with 10 tackles and one TFL. ... In Southern’s defeat to Smithsburg, Tyler Strawser connected with Gavin Warnick on a touchdown pass, and Strawser scored the other TD on the ground.
St. Mary’s (5-3) at No. 4 East Hardy (7-1)
KICKOFF: 8 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: St. Mary’s leads, 4-1
LAST MEETING: Nov. 11, 2014 — St. Mary’s won, 27-21
LAST WEEK: East Hardy def. Pendleton County, 39-0; St. Mary’s def. South Harrison, 41-6
IN THE RANKINGS: East Hardy climbed to No. 4 in the Area Top 5 after Hardy County rival Moorefield fell to Keyser. The Cougars are also No. 3 in the WVSSAC Class A playoff ratings. St. Mary’s, the defending Class A state champion, is No. 18 in Class A.
FOR THE RECORD: East Hardy welcomes St. Mary’s to Baker, West Virginia, looking to end a two-game skid in the series. The Cougars’ last win over the Blue Devils came in 2015, when East Hardy won, 36-19. ... East Hardy defeated Pendleton County last week behind Mason Miller’s four-touchdown performance. The junior completed 6 of 19 passes for 103 yards and two TDs, adding 107 yards and two more scores on the ground. Damian Iman rushed for 66 yards, and Noah Lang caught four balls for 110 yards and a TD. ... St. Mary’s is led by junior running back Josh Roush, who accounted for 132 yards and three scores in the Blue Devils’ win last week. Noah Wince garnered 74 yards and Ashton Boron tallied 71; both scored TDs.
Frankfort (5-3) at North Marion (5-1)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Frankfort leads, 3-0
LAST MEETING: Oct. 23, 2020 — Frankfort won, 36-19
LAST WEEK: Frankfort def. Elkins, 53-0; North Marion def. Oak Glen, 60-6
IN THE RANKINGS: Frankfort stayed at No. 10 in the WVSSAC Class AA playoff ratings for the second straight week. North Marion is No. 6 in Class AA.
FOR THE RECORD: Frankfort has dominated the three games played between the schools, outscoring the Huskies, 126-59, over that span. ... Last week, five different ball-carriers scored, led by Peyton Clark who rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns on just four carries. Quarterback Luke Robinette carried the ball twice for 55 yards and a score. Corbin Stone tallied 51 yards rushing. Fullback Parker VanMeter, who missed the previous two contests after getting injured against Northern, had 28 yards and a TD. The Falcons held Elkins to only 60 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. ... North Marion is led by Tariq Miller, who is a threat to score every time he touches the ball. Two weeks ago, Miller had five touches all game against Lewis County, and four of those ended in touchdowns. Miller was Class AA first-team All-State as a receiver last year.
Petersburg (2-6) at Tucker County (2-6)
KICKOFF: 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tucker County leads, 21-16
LAST MEETING: Nov. 1, 2019 — Petersburg won, 43-0
LAST WEEK: Petersburg def. Clear Spring, 34-16; Tucker County lost at Gilmer County, 26-20
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg is tied for No. 28 in WVSSAC Class A, four spots above Tucker at No. 33.
FOR THE RECORD: Petersburg scored three second-quarter touchdowns last week, en route to a 28-0 lead at halftime and an 18-point victory to stop a six-game slide. Peyton Day opened the scoring on a nine-yard run in the first quarter. Cody Nuzum then tossed a 25-yard score to Caden Arbaugh before returning a punt 21 yards for a touchdown. Trace Rohrbaugh made it 28-0 at halftime on a five-yard run. Logan Thorne closed the scoring for the Vikings on a two-yard run early in the fourth. ... The Petersburg-Tucker County series, albeit separated by five games, has been all about streaks. Tucker County won eight of the first nine meetings, then the Vikings won nine of the next 15. Tucker County then won seven in a row. Petersburg has won the previous six meetings — it was given a win in last year’s scheduled matchup that was forfeited due to COVID.
