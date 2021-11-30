Keyser led the way with nine selections to the All-Potomac Valley Conference team, followed by Moorefield with eight. Frankfort had six and Hampshire registered five nods.
The Falcons, after advancing to the Class AA quarterfinals, were named the conference’s champion. Terry Rea of Berkeley Springs earned Coach of the Year honors.
Area selections at running back included Peyton Clark (Frankfort), Blake Funk (Moorefield), and Sammy Bradfield and Hunter VanPelt (Keyser).
Frankfort’s Tyrique Powell was the team’s tight end, and Ashton Haslacker of Hampshire and Coleman Mongold of Moorefield landed on the squad at wide receiver.
On the offensive line, Chase Snyder (Frankfort), Grant Hicks and Zack Hill (Hampshire), and Gabe Ryan and Samuel Hamric (Keyser) appeared on the list.
Looking at the other side of the ball, Luke Anderson and Ryan represented Keyser at defensive line. They were joined by Malachi Hinger and Zaden Stonestreet of Moorefield, as well as Hill and Snyder.
At linebacker, Parker VanMeter (Frankfort), Alex Pritts (Hampshire), Benny Oates and Chayse Evans (Keyser), and Funk filled out the unit.
Luke Robinette, Frankfort, was joined at defensive back by Wolfe and Mongold. Seth Earnest, Keyser, took care of the kicking duties, and Tyler Kessel, Moorefield, was the punter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.