KEYSER, W.Va. — The members of Keyser's American Legion Boyce-Houser Post 41 are hoping to enlist the community's help in giving a facelift to a memorial honoring one of Mineral County's heroes.
Member Frank Roleff said the group hopes to raise around $30,000 to refresh Ed Kelley Memorial Plaza, which sits along Piedmont Street on the grounds of the former Keyser High School.
The 14 signs in front of the memorial detail the life and deeds of Jonah Edward Kelley, a U.S. Army staff sergeant in World War II who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Kesternich in Germany.
Kelley, per a Medal of Honor citation, showed "superb courage, aggressiveness, and utter disregard for his own safety" that "inspired the men he led and enabled them to penetrate the last line of defense held by the enemy in the village of Kesternich."
Kelley graduated from Keyser High, and an award is presented each year in his name to the school's top male student-athlete in the senior class.
The memorial was first erected about 20 years ago as an Eagle Scout project, Roleff said. The local Legion post assumed responsibility for it in recent years and, last summer, members noticed the site was in need of some work.
To raise the money, the legion is offering engraved bricks that can be placed on site for $125 apiece. Roleff said the bricks can honor deceased loved ones who served in the military, but could pay tribute to anyone. Local businesses can also participate.
When the work is complete, the 14 signs detailing Kelley's life will be combined into two bifold signs placed on either side of the memorial. Roleff said the memorial's flagpoles will be straightened, gravel replaced with concrete and existing donated bricks will be consolidated toward the middle of the monument to make room for the new ones.
So far, about $4,000 has been raised. A contractor hasn't been selected, but Roleff said that may happen later this month so work can begin in the spring.
Forms for those wanting to purchase bricks are available at the Legion post on Main Street and will be distributed to businesses around the county.
For more information, call Roleff at 304-790-1538.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.