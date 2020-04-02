Keyser man arrested after allegedly fleeing, assaulting officer

CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly ran from police then assaulted the arresting officer, Cumberland Police said.
Jonathon Lee Emerick, 38, of Keyser, was charged with resisting arrest, assault, obstructing and hindering and disorderly conduct.
Emerick was also detained on a fugitive warrant from Mineral County and jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending a bail review hearing.
Police said when officers approached Emerick in the area of George Street, he fled on foot and assaulted an officer. Officers gave chase and were able to apprehend him a short time later without further incident.
