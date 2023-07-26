CUMBERLAND — A Keyser, West Virginia, man was arrested Tuesday on firearm charges and as a fugitive from Worcester County after Cumberland Police were called to a business in the 400 block of Greene Street.
Thomas Dillan Westbrook, 28, was located inside a vehicle outside the business after city police officers identified him as a suspect who was reportedly "rummaging through personal property inside the business."
Westbrook was taken into custody after a .40-caliber pistol was located in the front seat of the vehicle. At that time, officers became aware that he is wanted in Worcester County on charges of possession and issuance of forged currency, police said.
Westbrook remained jailed Wednesday without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending a hearing in district court.
