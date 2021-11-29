CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing a person at a Greene Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Johnathan Michael Hendrickson, 21, of Keyser, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure before he was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner, pending bail review Monday.
The victim apparently did not require medical treatment, police said.
