CUMBERLAND — A West Virginia man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stabbing a person at a Greene Street residence, according to Cumberland Police.

Johnathan Michael Hendrickson, 21, of Keyser, was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree reckless endangerment and dangerous weapon with intent to injure before he was ordered jailed without bond by a district court commissioner, pending bail review Monday.

The victim apparently did not require medical treatment, police said.

