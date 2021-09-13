CUMBERLAND — A Keyser, West Virginia, man was jailed Sunday after he allegedly entered a Springdale Street business and forced his girlfriend and her child to leave with him in her vehicle, according to Cumberland Police.
Police said Dustin Michael Driver, 32, was arrested during a traffic stop on Industrial Boulevard on charges of kidnapping, robbery, assault, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
The victim and her child were found safe inside the vehicle.
The victim reportedly told police that she had left the business with Driver after he created a disturbance inside the business. She also reportedly told officers that she feared for the life and the safety of her child.
Driver was being held Monday at the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review by a district court judge.
