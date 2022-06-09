CUMBERLAND — A Keyser, West Virginia, man was arrested Wednesday after he crashed his vehicle on the Crosstown Bridge of Interstate 68 in an incident that Cumberland Police said was the result of drunk driving.
Upon allegedly detecting the odor of alcohol and observing signs of impairment, officers arrested Richard Taylor, 67, on a charge of driving under the influence.
Police said Taylor's vehicle was found with extensive damage. The roadway was blocked for a short time as a result of the single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes at the downtown Cumberland exit.
