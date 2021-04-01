MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Keyser man recently pleaded guilty to a federal firearms charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Kendu Woodard, also known as Kenneth Barmore, 43, was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Woodard, who was prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 9-mm. pistol in February 2019 in Mineral County, court officials said.
Woodard faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000.
