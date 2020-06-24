Keyser man charged in blaze that injured firefighter

KEYSER, W.Va. – A Keyser man has been charged in connection with a March house fire that injured a firefighter, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Neil David Lambka, 48, was charged with two counts of first-degree arson and one count of causing injuries during an arson-related crime after allegedly setting fire to a house at the corner of Third and Davis streets in Keyser on March 5, investigators said.
A Keyser firefighter was injured during the firefighting operation and treated by emergency personnel at the scene, investigators said.
Lambka was being held without bond Wednesday at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta on unrelated charges.
