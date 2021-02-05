SWANTON — A West Virginia man faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Swanton, the Garrett County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Shane Matthew Hott, 44, of Keyser, was being held Friday morning without bond at the county detention center.
Hott is accused of taking the vehicle Thursday from the 700 block of Glendale Road and abandoning at another Glendale Road location. Deputies said there was a firearm inside the vehicle when it was stolen.
Deputies said a state police K9 unit tracked Hott to the 5000 block of Bittinger Road.
He was charged with motor vehicle theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving on a revoked license.
