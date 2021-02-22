SHORT GAP, W.Va. — A 25-year-old Keyser man was identified Monday as the victim of a fatal Sunday afternoon crash on Knobley Road, according to the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
Steven Robinson II was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle accident that occurred just after 2 p.m. in the 2700 block, police said.
Investigation by Deputy D.M. Dolly determined Robinson was the operator and sole occupant of a northbound 2001 Jeep Wrangler and was negotiating a left-hand curve when the vehicle traveled out of control and slid sideways before striking a tree.
West Virginia State Police assisted the investigation.
Short Gap and Fort Ashby volunteer fire departments responded to the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.