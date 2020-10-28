Keyser resident killed in Garrett County motorcycle crash
OAKLAND — A Keyser man died Tuesday when his motorcycle was struck by a Potomac Edison truck operated by a Springfield man, according to the Garrett County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said Peter Frey, 77, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident that occurred just before 2 p.m. on Maryland Highway and Swanton Hill Road.
Police said the accident occurred when Frey drove from Swanton Hill Road without stopping and traveled into the path of the truck operated by Jeffrey Hixenbaugh, 27.
The investigation by the sheriff’s office is continuing.
Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Deer Park Volunteer Fire Department, Bittinger Emergency Medical Services and the Garrett County Department of Emergency Services also responded to the scene following alert by the Garrett County 911 emergency center.
