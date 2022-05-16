OAKLAND — A Mineral County, West Virginia, man will serve three years in prison after he was convicted for assault and destruction of property charges in Garrett County Circuit Court, according to the Office of the Garrett County State's Attorney.
Joshua Lynn Dye, 38, Keyser, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and to malicious destruction of property in circuit court. Related charges were dismissed upon his plea.
Judge Ray Strubin sentenced Dye to five years in the Division of Correction for the assault and to three years in the Division of Correction for the destruction of property charge, with the sentences to run consecutively.
Five years of the eight-year sentence were suspended by Strubin, who ordered Dye be placed on probation upon his release. Conditions of probation include paying restitution, remaining out of the Maryland state parks, and having no contact with the officer involved in his case.
Dye was arrested on June 5, 2020, by Natural Resources Police who responded to the Poplar Lick Trail for a report of someone screaming for help. The officer found Dye and a female at a tent where they were engaged in a domestic dispute.
After separating both parties, the NRP officer began an investigation with Dye ultimately becoming enraged at the officer and the female, demanding they leave, according to the state's attorney's office.
As the investigating officer awaited requested backup to take Dye into custody for the domestic assault and drug paraphernalia possession, Dye continued to be disorderly. He then grabbed a hammer, struck and damaged an NRP vehicle and attempted to strike the officer before he was then taken into custody with the assistance of a second officer and without further incident, the state's attorney's office said.
