MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Keyser man was sentenced Monday to 46 months of incarceration on a federal drug charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Davaun Alonzo Ambush, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base in November. Ambush admitted to having crack cocaine in January in Mineral County, the prosecutor said.
West Virginia State Police and the Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force investigated.
