MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A Keyser man was sentenced this week to two years in prison for a firearms charge, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph J. Bernard.
Kendu Woodard, also known as Kenneth Barmore, 43, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
Woodard, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, admitted to having a 9 mm pistol in February 2019 in Mineral County, Bernard said.
