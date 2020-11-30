KEYSER, W.Va. — The highest point in the contiguous U.S. — 14,505-foot Mount Whitney in the California Sierra Nevada Mountains — and the lowest point in North America — Badwater Basin in Death Valley at 282 feet below sea level — are only 88 miles apart.
Local resident Dan James joined up with his brothers Cliff of California and Bill of Florida at Badwater Basin. Their goal was to go from the lowest point to the highest point in 12 hours and summit Mount Whitney before sunrise.
The temperature at Death Valley was 133 degrees — one degree off the Earth’s all-time record of 134 degrees. They traveled west through Titus Canyon and Star Wars Canyon and arrived at Lone Pine, California, at 9:30 p.m. Cliff had recently undergone a medical procedure and couldn’t climb.
At 10 p.m., Dan and Bill started their climb of Mount Whitney. They were the first to reach the summit at 6 a.m., climbing 11 miles and burning 10,000 calories each, while carrying 40 pounds on their backs. The temperature at the summit was 31 degrees, an inversion of 103 degrees from Death Valley.
Escaping one bear encounter, ice, frostbite, lightning, a rock slide and altitude sickness, they returned to the trail head, arriving at 3 p.m. for a total distance of 22 miles and over 21,000 feet in elevation difference.
Dan James said that they were fortunate to be given the opportunity because the U.S. Forest Service only issues 100 permits per day for single-day climbers. Mount Whitney has a failure rate of 70% and only 23 climbers made it. Every year, people die or are seriously injured. Recently, a nurse from California fell to her death.
Being from the East, Dan James said you can’t acclimatize to the altitude. They climbed White Mountain Peak two days earlier at an altitude of 14,200 feet without any serious altitude issues. Federal aviation regulations require oxygen for flights above 12,500 feet after 30 minutes and mandatory oxygen above 14,000 feet, according to Bill James, an experienced high altitude pilot.
The trip was to honor their parents and they cast their father’s ashes from the summit.
