KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman entered into a conciliation agreement with the state Ethics Commission earlier this year in regard to two violations that occurred during his first term in office.
A seven-page document details two separate instances in which Tillman violated the state ethics code. In the first, Tillman was transported by former city police Chief Tom Golden to and from Dulles Airport in Virginia.
While the complaint mentions two trips for “an international flight that was unrelated to his mayoral duties,” Tillman said Thursday that he and Golden only made the drive to and from Dulles once, and for different purposes than described.
Tillman said he and Golden took a single trip in 2018 shortly after his election and Golden’s appointment to office. Both assumed their roles in July 2018. Golden served for a year and a half as chief before retiring in 2019.
In a discussion with Golden during the former chief’s “second or third day on the job,” Tillman said, he told him he needed to drive to Dulles to obtain a new passport, and the chief suggested they go together to become better acquainted. He said they also met with business connections of Golden’s regarding donations to the city police department.
The complaint also states that Tillman in 2019 had a city mechanic change the oil on his personal vehicle during working hours, and purchased the items to do so using the city’s credit account.
Tillman confirmed that version of events, but said he was unaware at the time that what he’d asked for was unethical.
“I had to take trips to Charleston, I had to take trips to Wheeling, and instead of charging the city for gas — because it was about $500 in gas — instead of doing that, I thought ‘You know what, I’ll just have them change my oil,’” Tillman said.
Tillman said he received no ethics training when he took office and was unaware that he could not substitute one for the other. He also brought up the instance on his own during a council meeting shortly after it happened, though minutes from 2019 were not available online Thursday.
Despite his disputing the facts about the trips to Dulles, Tillman said he chose to enter the conciliation agreement “to get this done.”
Per the terms of the agreement, Tillman paid a $250 fine to the Ethics Commission, along with reimbursing the city $407 for the combined cost of the trips and oil change. He also had to take ethics training within 30 days of the agreement, which he signed on July 29.
