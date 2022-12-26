KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser Mayor Damon Tillman will soon head to Ukraine in the hopes of establishing a partnership he hopes will benefit young victims of the country’s war with Russia.
Tillman mentioned his travel plans during a recent City Council meeting, and said in a later interview he plans to be out of the country for a month. The trip will mark his eighth visit — his second since the war started in February. The previous trip was for two weeks.
Tillman will stay with friends in Bucha and has plans for a philanthropic endeavor to benefit a local orphanage with YouTuber Johnny FD.
Tillman said he’s been in touch with the vlogger, who has more than 250,000 followers, for about seven months. While much of Johnny FD’s content details his world travels, he recently obtained permanent residency in Ukraine.
Tillman hopes to work with the YouTuber to establish a program for the kids in the orphanage to have someone to connect with outside the country for emotional support and companionship at a vital time.
“He and I have talked multiple times and I mentioned to him ... that there’s an orphanage there with 80 kids whose parents were killed in the war, both mom and dad,” he said.
The program he hopes to set up will “give these kids someone that they can vent to, someone they can get comfortable with and talk with, communicate maybe through letters or on the phone,” Tillman said. “They might send care packages and maybe someone might send some money or whatever. (Johnny FD) said he would love to do that. So when I go over, we’re gonna work on creating that program, and we’re gonna meet with the orphanage.”
Tillman said he hopes to be able to bring his own drone with him to document his trip.
“I love it over there. I want to be able to help some way, somehow,” Tillman said. “I’ve sent a lot of money, but I want to do more than that, and be boots on the ground and hands on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.