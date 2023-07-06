CUMBERLAND — Analysis of security camera video footage and interviews of witnesses led to arrest of a Keyser, West Virginia, man on nearly a dozen charges related to two recent hit-and run incidents, according to Cumberland Police.
The June 13 incidents in the 200 block of Glenn Street and a nearby Henderson Avenue location led to a criminal summons being issued to 31-year-old Cameron J. Davis-Partee for multiple violations of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, failure to notify police and related offenses.
The incidents took place when Davis-Partee lost control of a 2008 Nissan passenger vehicle and struck parked vehicles at both locations, police said.
Davis-Partee is awaiting trial in district court, police said.
