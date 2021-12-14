KEYSER, W.Va. — Mayor Damon Tillman introduced revisions to the city’s building permit process when the Keyser City Council met Wednesday.
The revisions would require contractors to complete and pay for their own building permits for all work performed within city limits, Tillman said. Permits would need to be submitted at least three days prior to starting work on a project.
“Most companies that are doing work for citizens of Keyser require the citizens to get the building permit,” Tillman said. “When this happens, we have no record on the company’s account that they are doing work within the city limits, which then leads to (business and occupancy) tax forms not being completed correctly, or not reporting at all.”
Fees will be listed online, Tillman said, and contractors would be permitted to charge citizens for the permit costs as part of the work performed.
Under the proposed revisions, if contractors are found to be working without going through the proper channels, they may be approached by the city building inspector or city police and asked to stop work until they’ve acquired and paid for the permit.
The vote to move the revisions forward was unanimous.
Wednesday’s introduction was the first reading, and the matter will come up again during the Jan. 12, 2022 meeting for a second reading and a vote.
The council also:
- Voted unanimously to hold an election for street levy excess funds on Feb. 19, 2022. Councilman Mike Ryan said the levy is expected to raise about $220,000 for the city street department. The election is held every three years.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Family Resource Network that city Administrator Jeff Broadwater said will allow them to work with the nonprofit for grant writing to secure funds for new playground equipment. The city will provide the land, Broadwater said, and Family Resource Network staff will handle the rest free of charge.
