KEYSER, W.Va. — A coronavirus outbreak at a Keyser nursing home has grown to include 37 people.
Mineral County health officials said Saturday an additional 18 residents at Piney Valley had tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, raising the total to 27 residents and 10 employees. The outbreak was first reported Thursday.
Health officials also reported outbreaks or cases at four other locations as COVID-19 numbers continued a steady rise around the county, including:
- One employee and one resident at Burlington United Methodist Family Services in Burlington. The cases are classified as an official outbreak.
- Two employees and a resident at Sycamore Run in Fort Ashby. The cases are classified as an official outbreak.
- An employee at Sammie’s in Piedmont. Health officials said anyone who visited the establishment Nov. 7-9 may have come into contact with a positive case.
- Two employees at Hoover’s Bar & Grill in Keyser. Health officials said anyone who visited the establishment Oct. 30 through Nov. 13 may have come into contact with a positive case.
The county had at least 557 cases of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon, including 269 that were active.
Free testing
Free testing will continue Nov. 16 and 20 from 9 a.m.-noon at the county VoTech center in Keyser and from 2-5 p.m. at the county fairgrounds in Fort Ashby. On Nov. 17 and 19, the testing will run 9 a.m.-noon at the fairgrounds and from 2-5 p.m. at VoTech.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.