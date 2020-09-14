KEYSER, W.Va. — In addition to the meeting concluding with the announcement that Councilman William Zacot was no longer a member of the governing body, the Keyser City Council voted to restructure some city jobs and approve back pay for a police officer Wednesday night.
City Hall job changes
The council moved to begin advertising for a new city administrator, though the vote to approve doing so was not unanimous. Moving forward, the role will be part time rather than full time as it had been for former City Administrator Amanda Brafford, whose reappointment the council voted against 3-2 last month.
The sole dissenting vote against the ad being placed was Councilman Harry “Billy” Meek, who didn’t explain his rationale during the meeting. Meek also voted against promotions and raises for city staff, a vote Councilman Jim Hannas recused himself from, as his wife Bonnie Hannas is a city employee.
Councilwoman Jennifer Junkins motioned to approve a new employee pay scale that had been discussed during the previous week’s work session and includes raises for some City Hall employees. The raises take effect as of employees’ Oct. 15 paychecks.
The raises also come with a rearrangement of duties for some employees and the administrator.
The city administrator would no longer be “over city hall” as has been the case in the past, Junkins said. Personnel and coworker issues, she said, should be sorted out in their respective departments by supervisors rather than by the administrator.
“I think the administrator should just focus on the financials and legal issues, things that the council needs to get done, and let the girls in the office handle the office part,” she said during the work session. “To me, I feel like if the water department has an issue they shouldn’t necessarily have to call the administrator. They should go to their commissioner first, and if the commissioner needs help they should call the mayor, call the administrator.”
The city has “pretty much always had a part-time administrator, to be honest,” Zacot said during that work session. Zacot voted on all items up for the council’s approval on Wednesday night before it was announced he was no longer a member of the body.
His removal was on the advice of city attorney Scott McClure and came after Mineral County Prosecuting Attorney Cody Pancake sent a letter to Mayor Damon Tillman saying Zacot was “not qualified” to serve after a felony conviction for embezzlement.
Zacot, the city’s parks and recreation commissioner, was indicted in May 2019 in connection with the alleged embezzlement of funds from the Keyser Youth Baseball League and sentenced in July to seven years’ probation.
Under the reorganization Junkins proposed, Bonnie Hannas was promoted to office manager. Jim Hannas recused himself from the portion of the work session in which his wife’s job duties were discussed as well as the applicable vote Wednesday.
Back pay for officer approved
The council also voted unanimously to resolve an issue with his pay that Keyser officer Jared Bruce first presented to the body during their Aug. 26 meeting.
Bruce opted to hold the discussion regarding the raise he said he was promised but never received in open session during that meeting, rather than executive session.
Bruce said that he had discussed the matter of his back pay with Brafford. He was supposed to receive a 30 cents per hour raise after being on board with the agency for a year, Bruce said during the Aug. 26 meeting, but that raise had not materialized until this June. A letter he’d received from Brafford before her dismissal said he was owed slightly more than $1,679, he said.
During last week’s work session, Councilman Mike Ryan said, he and the other members of the council agreed the back pay issue needed immediate resolution. Bruce is expected to be paid the balance following the next payroll cycle for the city.
The council will meet next on Sept. 23 at 6 p.m.
