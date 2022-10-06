KEYSER, W.Va. — While Keyser’s water treatment plant could accommodate customers in Piedmont should the need arise, doing so would increase the need for an upgraded water treatment plant, city officials say.
Piedmont Mayor Paula Boggs and council member Greg Harvey appeared at last week’s Mineral County Commission meeting to discuss their ongoing struggle to find a permanent water source following the closure of Verso’s Luke paper mill in June 2019.
That water was cut off in Oct. 2020, and Piedmont currently sources raw water from Westernport and treats it in their facility for between $6,800-$7,000 monthly, Harvey told the commission.
Piedmont officials received $1.5 million in federal funds to connect to a new water source by drilling under the Potomac River to link to Westernport’s potable water supply, Harvey said, but Dunn Engineering surveys found no way to do so. The engineers similarly rebuffed plans to draw water from the Potomac, and officials in Luke were uninterested in Piedmont joining their system, Harvey said.
The solution supported by the state Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council as an alternative is the construction of a six-mile line between Keyser and Piedmont. To source water from Keyser, Harvey said, would be costly for Piedmont residents. The project is estimated to cost $6 million.
Keyser Councilman Jim Hannas, who serves as the city’s water commissioner and is also employed as its streets supervisor, said the water treatment plant has the capacity to support the roughly 700 residents who’d be added on were Piedmont connected to Keyser’s supply. However, Hannas said, Keyser has long needed to update the facility, and the additional customers would greatly tax the system.
A new water plant for Keyser, Hannas said, is projected to cost $12 to $14 million.
“The bottom line, and I’m sure I’m speaking for all of the council and the city administrator, is that we need a new water plant,” Hannas said. “If we’re mandated to give Piedmont water, we definitely need a new water plant and we definitely need it grant funded.”
Hannas said the city has spent $100,000 on repairs to the plant in the last six months. The city recently raised its water and sewer rates, both to comply with state regulations and help assure eligibility for future funding.
Patrick Halterman, the chief operator at the Keyser water plant, said his “chief concern” initially was that the facility would be reclassified from a Class 2 plant to a Class 3. That determination is based on population size. However, Halterman said, he learned that even with the additional customers, state officials estimate that they’d fall under the threshold of 10,000 residents, and so the plant’s classification will not be affected.
Had they needed to reclassify, Halterman said, plant employees would’ve needed to attend additional training to meet state requirements.
To accommodate new customers, Halterman said, Keyser’s plant would likely have to run a few more hours a day, and would use more chemicals to treat the water.
While it’s achievable, Halterman said, he agreed that the plant is sorely in need of upgrades.
“With the age of this plant, I think an upgrade would absolutely be the best thing,” Halterman said. “We could accommodate them the way the plant is right now. It’s just (a question of) how much stress is it going to put on a plant that age.”
When planned upgrades are eventually complete, they’ll keep using existing basins and mixers, Halterman said, “but everything else is going to be pretty much brand new.”
