KEYSER, W.Va. — Water and sewer rates will increase in Keyser in the next 45 days following the City Council’s approval of new fees Wednesday night.
While City Administrator Jeff Broadwater first introduced the increases for consideration at a July 27 meeting, council members voted at their Aug. 24 meeting to restart the notification process in order to give written notice to all customers when September’s bills were mailed. Broadwater first broached the issue of raising the rates with the council publicly in March.
The increases will take place over 18 months. Sewer rates will increase 15% in November and 9% in July 2023, at the start of the next fiscal year. Water rates will increase by 10.6% in November and an additional 5% in January 2024.
The proposals weren’t without detractors. City water also supplies some customers in the New Creek Water Association. Norman Launi, a customer and former board member for New Creek, protested the water increase.
While he understood the need for the increase, the structure was “completely unfair and dishonest,” Launi said. He contended that the increases would leave New Creek customers to foot the bill for Keyser’s water plant and its operations while providing them little in return.
“We don’t enjoy the benefits of what you’re getting in that rate increase,” Launi said. “We get very little of it. All we are included in is what you do to produce water for us.”
Members of the council pushed back against Launi’s assertions.
“It’s paying for the operators, for one thing, and it’s paying for the chemicals. You don’t think New Creek should pay for that?” Councilman Jim Hannas said.
“For the water plant? Yes, whatever our percentage is,” Launi replied.
Launi questioned how many of the city’s water plant employees directly assist New Creek operations.
Councilman Teddy Nester, who also works as the city’s water distribution supervisor, said he personally is in contact with New Creek “quite often.”
“We benefit New Creek quite often and quite well,” Nester said.
“Every time you guys call and need something, they go up there,” Mayor Damon Tillman said.
The rate increases will help cover critical plant repairs that could otherwise leave New Creek without water, said Hannas, who also works as Keyser’s streets supervisor.
New Creek board member Bobby Amtower said their chief concern was that the costs of the raise not be needlessly passed on to the city’s resale customers.
“If you haven’t done that, and you’ve dotted your I’s and crossed your T’s, then we respect that and we’ll see what the rates are,” Amtower said.
Broadwater said he understood frustration with the rate increases, but “we’re in a very tough spot.”
“We’re trying to do what’s fair and what’s right,” Broadwater said.
The council passed both resolutions unanimously and meets next Oct. 12.
