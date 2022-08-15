KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County Board of Education members will vote on Keyser High School Principal Lois Spencer’s resignation when they meet Tuesday evening.
Spencer’s resignation is listed among the items on the consent agenda for the meeting, which are typically voted on without discussion.
According to the agenda, Spencer’s resignation was effective Aug. 8. She had served as principal since 2018.
The board will also vote Tuesday on whether to approve Christine Droppleman, the school’s assistant principal, as acting principal, until Spencer’s replacement is found.
