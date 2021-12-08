KEYSER, W.Va. — Hunter Van Pelt drove the length of the floor to score the go-ahead basket and Noah Broadwater secured the season-opening victory with two free throws as Keyser rallied to defeat visiting Hampshire Tuesday evening 42-38.
The Trojans, who led at the end of the first three periods, tied the game on a Jansen Fields' 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play before Van Pelt's basket gave the Tornado the lead back with three seconds to go. Broadwater got hold of an errant Hampshire inbounds pass, was fouled and sank both.
Broadwater was the game's leading scorer with 17 points. He made five field goals including two of the team's three 3-pointers and he was 5 of 6 from the line. Van Pelt added 12 points, hitting five baskets and 2 of 4 free throws. Jack Stanislawczyk added five points.
Hampshire was paced by Jansen Fields' 15 points on five field goals, including three 3s and he made both of his free throws. Easton Shanholtz added 11 points on three baskets, one 3-pointer and hitting 2 of 4 from the line. Mason Hodge scored five and Ashton Haslacker had four.
The Trojans, a Class AAA state semifinalist last season, led 12-6, 20-12 and 31-25 at the end of each quarter.
Keyser also won the junior varsity game, 46-25, behind Patrick Liller's 12 points and Eden Parks' nine. Connor Wolford scored six for Hampshire.
Keyser (1-0) visits Pendleton County on Thursday and Hampshire (0-1) hosts Frankfort on Friday.
