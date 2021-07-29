KEYSER, W.Va. — Rather than ceding right of way to the Mineral County Commission for ongoing work on the courthouse complex, members of the Keyser City Council offered to sell West Street to the county Wednesday.
County Coordinator Luke McKenzie met with council members during a business meeting to discuss getting their permission to construct a catwalk across West Street, which is currently owned by the city. The structure would span from the courthouse to the annex where magistrate court is located, McKenzie said, and would be situated at least 10 feet above the street.
The catwalk is part of a series of courthouse renovations and upgrades meant to enhance its accessibility for disabled residents, McKenzie said. The county plans to construct a lobby downstairs off the sheriff’s office with an elevator that would help adjoin the courthouse and annex.
“The intentions are to finish the second story of the annex,” McKenzie said, “but rather than putting in two elevators and having maintenance costs for two elevators, additional security, all of those concerns, we thought it would be better to have a single entrance to both facilities. You’d go up the elevator, and then you’d go across the catwalk into the annex.”
While council members originally planned to table the discussion, they later met in executive session to discuss McKenzie’s request.
“Here’s what the city proposes to the county: Buy the street,” Mayor Damon Tillman said when the council reconvened in public session. “You can do whatever you want to with it.”
The council didn’t propose a price for the sale of the road. While McKenzie said the commissioners had previously had “a brief discussion” about buying the street, they ultimately weren’t in favor of doing so.
Costs associated with that project and others have been mounting, McKenzie said. Additionally, the commission has been “moving rapidly” through the planning phase and needs the council’s decision before proceeding with construction plans.
“I think I can speak for the council when I say this: This is the only way that we’re going to do anything with it right now,” Tillman said.
The Keyser City Council meets next on Aug. 11.
