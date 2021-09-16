KEYSER, W.Va. — A Keyser resident was one of four winners statewide Thursday of a full, four-year scholarship to any college in West Virginia, part of Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 vaccination sweepstakes.
The prize won by Caden Staggers, which includes room and board, tuition and books, is valued at more than $100,000, according to the governor’s office.
Other local winners included Nikki Sites of Petersburg, who won a dream wedding valued at $150,000, and Shannon Ridgeway of Delray, who won an all-terrain vehicle.
The sweepstakes is designed to entice the state’s younger residents to get vaccinated against the coronavirus as it rages across the state.
The first of six weekly drawings was held Aug. 31.
Other prizes awarded Thursday included a luxury sports car, a boat, free gas for 10 years, two zero turn lawn mowers, West Virginia University and Marshal University football and basketball season ticket packages and ski resort season passes.
