KEYSER, W.Va. — In order to provide mailed written notice to residents, the Keyser City Council restarted the public reading process for proposed water and sewer increases.
During the group’s Wednesday evening meeting, City Administrator Jeff Broadwater said the content of the ordinances proposing the rate increases remained the same. However, Broadwater said, multiple residents requested written notice of the proposal.
Keyser’s amount of water and sewer customers is high enough, Broadwater said, that by state law, the officials don’t have to provide written notification. The threshold is 4,500 customers, Broadwater said, and the city has about 4,700.
“Though not required, the mayor and council have elected to do so to allow additional input from customers, and to ensure that everyone has been properly notified,” Broadwater said.
Written notices will go out when water and sewer bills are mailed to residents and businesses in early September, Broadwater said.
The public hearing on the ordinances will be held Sept. 28. Because the public reading and hearing process restarted as of Wednesday’s meeting, Broadwater said, the dates the proposed increases would take effect have shifted. The first phase would take place 45 days after the hearing, in November.
Broadwater first broached the issue of raising the rates with the council publicly in March, and announced the specifics last month.
The proposed increases would take place over 18 months if approved. Sewer rates would rise 15% in November and 9% in July 2023 at the start of the next fiscal year. Water rates would increase by 10.6% in November and an additional 5% in January 2024.
The council meets next on Sept. 14 at 6 p.m.
