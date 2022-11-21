KEYSER, W.Va. — Construction of a new sludge storage facility in Keyser is moving closer, as the City Council voted unanimously Friday for the first reading of an ordinance that would authorize the bond needed for construction and financing.
The council held a special meeting Friday afternoon to vote on the ordinance, which requires three readings before its enactment. All but Councilwoman Jennifer Junkins, who was not present, voted for its approval.
The facility has been discussed since 2020, as city employees currently travel to Tucker County to dispose of the waste material. While the project was originally estimated to cost $1.1 million, City Administrator Jeff Broadwater said during the group’s Oct. 26 meeting, bids received for the construction alone totaled $2 million.
While project engineer Thrasher Engineering was able to secure a $500,000 grant, Broadwater said, a $400,000 gap remains. The city can still meet the goal of having the sludge storage facility entirely grant-funded, Broadwater said at the time, “if we downsize a bit on the equipment and size of the building.”
The overall project will cost almost $2.4 million. A $1 million loan from the state Department of Environmental Protection’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund will also be forgiven when the project is done, Broadwater said.
The city will award a contract for the project in January, Broadwater said Friday.
The second reading will be held Nov. 28 and the final on Dec. 14.
