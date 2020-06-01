Keyser student credits sheriff for positive influence

KEYSER, W.Va. — Billy Metts has a lot to be happy about and he says Mineral County Sheriff Jeremy Taylor has something to do with it.
“I wrote the sheriff a letter to let him know how much I appreciated my experience with him in the Shop with a Cop program,” said Metts, who graduated last week from Keyser High School.
The son of single-parent mom Samantha Guthrie and brother of 16-year old Gage, Metts was a seventh-grader at Keyser Middle School when he first crossed paths with Mineral County’s top cop.
“I spent the day with Sheriff Taylor in the Shop with a Cop program,” said Metts, who achieved a 4.0 grade point average, earned a certificate in welding from the Mineral County Technical School and played on the Keyser High football team for three years.
Metts said it was the sheriff’s personal interest and words of encouragement spoken that December day in 2014 that made a difference for Metts, who wrote the letter to express his gratitude.
“I was putting together my graduation announcements when I came across a Facebook memory so I thought I’d write a letter to the sheriff to let him know how I am doing,” Metts said.
Taylor was surprised and thrilled to hear from Metts — six years after they first met.
“Billy is the one who did it,” Taylor said. “This all happened through the Shop With A Cop program which we have participated in for years.
“That was six years ago so I don’t remember specifically what I said but I always try to encourage our young people to look at their lives, to do good in school and to make good decisions,” Taylor said.
Judi Lazarus-Haig also heard about Metts and his letter to the sheriff.
“This is very, very heart-warming,” said Lazarus-Haig, the long-time chairperson of the Shop with a Cop program. The annual event began 15 years ago as a fundraiser of the Cumberland Valley Optimist Club.
“All of our members say it is their favorite project,” she said. “The idea is to pair middle school students with officers for positive interaction with law enforcement.”
Participant students are selected by the Allegany and Mineral County boards of education through school counselors. More than 50 students and officers from a dozen police agencies in Allegany and Mineral counties have taken part in the project in recent years.
The program also includes participation of numerous businesses, labor unions, organizations and individuals, according to Lazarus-Haig.
Metts will be a freshman at Concord University in Athens, West Virginia, this fall.
“I want to be an actor so seeking a degree in performing arts is a step down that path,” he said.
