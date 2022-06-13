KEYSER, W.Va. — A new sign honoring the life and work of city native and celebrated songwriter Jack Rollins spearheaded by Keyser Middle School students will soon grace Harley O'Staggers Drive.
T.J. Coleman of the Aubrey Stewart Project and a group of seven students serving as junior ambassadors for the organization attended Wednesday's Keyser City Council meeting.
Coleman said the idea for the sign was inspired by student Carlee Stagg's social studies fair project on Rollins, who composed the lyrics for "Frosty the Snowman," "Here Comes Peter Cottontail" and "Smokey the Bear."
Aside from honoring Rollins' life and work, Coleman said, working on the sign can instill a lasting sense of pride and community spirit for the kids involved.
"I'm teaching them, so when they're adults like us and they come back to town, when they come back home with their children and grandchildren one day, they can say 'Look, look, I helped. I was there with Mr. Coleman, the mayor and City Council members to put this sign up many years ago,'" Coleman said. "It's something that they can be proud of, and it's something that we can be proud of in the community."
The board — minus council member Billy Meek, who was not at the meeting — voted unanimously to allow the group to place the sign within city limits. Mayor Damon Tillman told Coleman and the students that he'd like to donate $100 to the effort.
Placing the sign honoring Rollins, Tillman said, is "something that should have been done decades ago."
"I'd like to say thank you for doing this," Tillman said. "This is a great step for you guys, and much appreciated."
Through his work with the Aubrey Stewart Project, Coleman has placed signs throughout the area honoring heroic veterans like Stewart and Clifton Brooks, the local native Tuskegee Airman who died last year.
Before they headed to the City Council meeting yesterday, Coleman said, the students and parents met for frozen yogurt in LaVale to have some fun ahead of the presentation.
"I'm teaching them how to get stuff done in the community. When they're old enough, they can do the same things," Coleman said of the students.
The Keyser City Council meets next on June 22.
