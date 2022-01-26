KEYSER, W.Va. — A budget amendment the Keyser City Council approved Wednesday night will allow the municipality to purchase a utility vehicle for use in emergency situations when trains are blocking railroad crossings in the city's North End.
Following a recent meeting on the ongoing blockages that didn't end with a clear solution, council member Jim Hannas said the city needs to take matters for finding a short-term solution into their own hands. To that end, he said, officials from the city's volunteer fire department had collected four estimates for the purchase of a utility terrain vehicle, or UTV, that could go under the fire trestle and get folks connected with first responders more quickly in the event of an emergency.
"We're lucky that we haven't had a tragedy yet," Hannas said. "Monday, the railroad crossing was blocked for an hour and a half again."
The budget amendment will allow the city to purchase the vehicle for no more than $30,000. The city and fire department will both keep keys for it. The proposal will go up for bids, and the council may select one at their Feb. 9 meeting.
The question of where to store the vehicle remains unanswered. During the meeting, Mayor Damon Tillman said he asked CSX Transportation to provide $100,000 toward construction of a storage facility but received no answer. Hannas noted the cheapest existing building for rent that he was aware of was priced at $2,500 a month.
