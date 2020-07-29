KEYSER, W.Va. — City streets and sewer supervisor Jim Hannas is the newest member of Keyser's City Council.
Hannas was the top vote-getter in the city's Tuesday election with 165 votes. Incumbent council members Mike Ryan and Billy Meek retained their seats with 156 and 145 votes, respectively. All will serve four-year terms.
There were 281 ballots cast.
The council is scheduled to meet next on Aug. 12.
